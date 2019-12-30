Authorities said a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque last week.
Peggy J. Shalabi, 75, of Dubuque, was driving west on East 27th Street at about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, when she stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Central Avenue, according to a Dubuque police crash report.
Shalabi pulled out into the intersection to make a left turn and struck a vehicle heading north on Central Avenue driven by Ries W. Bohr, 23, of Dubuque, according to the report.
Shalabi told an officer she did not see Bohr’s vehicle. She was cited with failure for yield the right of way from a stop sign.
She was transported by her daughter to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for suspected minor, non-incapacitating injuries, according to the report.