DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville leaders are asking residents to voice their ideas for future city projects.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce officials recently launched Imagine 2030, a visioning process through which residents can submit ideas they hope to see completed over the next decade.
The effort builds upon a similar process launched by the chamber more than 10 years ago with Imagine 2020.
“We were just getting pulled in different directions,” said Karla Thompson, chamber executive director. “There were a whole bunch of projects that (people) wanted to be done. We thought, ‘What if we focus all of our energy into getting just a few projects done?’ We wanted to get the community members involved to get their input.”
Projects completed during Imagine 2020 include the bridge connecting West Side Park and Candy Cane Park, Dyersville Social Center, the interchange over U.S. 20 and new walking trails throughout the city.
Many of the Imagine 2020 projects were approved by Dyersville City Council members, but area hospitals and other entities were also solicited for support.
Residents can submit ideas for possible Imagine 2030 projects online through March 25. Chamber officials also asked for input from students at Beckman Catholic High School and St. Francis Xavier School and students in grades five and above from Western Dubuque Community School District.
“We really wanted to get the students involved, which is something that is important,” Thompson said. “The students are our future.”
In the coming weeks, a committee will form to narrow the feedback down to 30 ideas. From there, community members will have the opportunity to vote on five ideas they wants to see completed by 2030.
Chamber officials will form another committee after the five projects are selected, Thompson said. Members will be tasked with bringing the proposals to life.
“We want the residents to actually take part by being on a committee and seeing this through,” she said.
Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens said that Imagine 2020 was a successful effort, and he looks forward to the new ideas residents will bring forward.
“We need to do that every 10 years,” he said. “You should reset the clock.”
Thompson said Imagine 2030 is starting a bit later than the previous visioning process because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the next set of projects does not need to be as large as the last and that having small improvement plans is also good.
“The focus on the need is way different than what it was a decade ago,” she said. “I am kind of looking forward to the ideas that will be coming about.”