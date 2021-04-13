GALENA, Ill. -- The Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society has announced a celebration for the 199th birthday of President Ulysses S. Grant through free museum admission.
From Friday, April 16, through Sunday, April 18, patrons will be granted free admittance to the Galena & U.S. Grant Museum, 211 S. Bench St., along with other family friendly activities, according to a press release.
At 10 a.m. and again at noon Saturday, April 17, a Main Street walking tour with General Grant will begin at the DeSoto House Hotel, 203 S. Main St. At 11 a.m., an auction will be held at 403 S. Main St. At 2 p.m., a President Abraham Lincoln impersonator will present the “Genesis of the Gettysburg Address” at the DeSoto House Hotel.
For more information, visit galenahistory.org/events.