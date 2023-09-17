09152023-pmd1-jr.jpg
Ann R. Ernst is a frequent volunteer at Dubuque Museum of Art in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

If Dubuque Museum of Art is in need of a volunteer on short notice, Director of Creative Learning Margaret Buhr knows exactly who to call.

Dubuque resident Ann. R. Ernst has only been volunteering at the museum for about a year, but Buhr has already learned that she can be counted upon to fill in any opening at almost any time.

