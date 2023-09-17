If Dubuque Museum of Art is in need of a volunteer on short notice, Director of Creative Learning Margaret Buhr knows exactly who to call.
Dubuque resident Ann. R. Ernst has only been volunteering at the museum for about a year, but Buhr has already learned that she can be counted upon to fill in any opening at almost any time.
“We pick up the phone and say, ‘Ann, we need someone. Can you come?’ and she says, ‘Absolutely. Just give me half an hour,’” Buhr said. “She even came during a snowstorm. (A staff member) picked her up in his truck, and she came down to help out for a volunteer that couldn’t make it that day, in near blizzard conditions.”
Recommended for you
Ernst is a retired pediatric psychologist who spent years as a volunteer with the American Red Cross, traveling across the country to provide crisis counseling in situations like the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York.
“After a while, it didn’t seem feasible to continue doing that, but I still wanted to be involved (in volunteering),” she said. “... If you are fortunate enough to feel that the world and people have been good to you, you want to feel that you can give back to others.”
On a tour of the art museum one day, she saw a packet of information about volunteering, and signed up a short time later.
Now, she can be found behind the museum’s desk several times a month — as well as whenever Buhr calls her in search of last-minute assistance — greeting visitors and telling them about the exhibits.
The interaction with museum guests is one of Ernst’s favorite parts of the hours she spends there.
“It’s always a learning experience, because visitors share with me where they’re from and some of their interests,” she said.
Ernst also loves learning about the exhibits the museum offers.
One of her favorite recent exhibits was “Black Thread,” an immersive exhibit by Des Moines-based artist and activist Jill Wells that saw the installation of black butterflies around the museum, depicting the Great Migration of African-Americans who moved north during the mid-20th century.
“I also really enjoyed the exhibit from the children in the local community,” she said, referring to the museum’s annual exhibitions of artwork from both kindergarten through eighth-grade students and high schoolers. “That’s always exciting to see children show interest in what you can do creatively.”
Buhr said Ernst’s interest in learning about the new exhibits makes her a particularly knowledgeable presence at the front desk, and she always “goes the extra mile” to ensure visitors feel welcome.
“She’s well read, she’s always up on current events, and she’s always offering suggestions that may help out,” Buhr said. “We consider our volunteers to be part of our family, and Ann is a delight.”