HANOVER, Ill. -- The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation has shared plans for a discovery center at the Wapello Land and Water Reserve to highlight the unique history and culture of the area.
Speaking on a Facebook live stream Saturday, Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation Executive Director Steve Barg shared a conceptual drawing of the Wapello Discovery Center while standing in the reserve's prairies.
While the center wouldn't become a reality for several years, he said the foundation is working on plans currently with Native American tribal groups who can trace their ancestry to northwestern Illinois.
"We would be interpreting the natural heritage and the cultural heritage on this very, very unique and nationally important site," Barg said. "There's a lot of excitement in what's to come and a lot of work to do with the tribal groups, because we want what's interpreted here to be told through their culture, their artwork, their stories."
The foundation is in the midst of a fundraising campaign called Daring to Inspire that will go toward further work on the proposed discovery center and preserving the Wapello reserve. Donations can be made online at jdcf.org.
The Wapello Land and Water Reserve has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, in part due to the archaeological findings of archeologists like Phil Millhouse, who is a native of Galena.
Artifacts found at the Wapello reserve and work done by archeologists have helped track the change in culture of the first people who lived in the area, Millhouse said at Saturday's event. Wapello offers something unique to historians in this regard, he said, as culture change usually happens too quickly to see.
"What's so important about this archeologically and for native peoples in history is that we could actually see that change happening and try to understand it," Millhouse said.
He pointed toward different arrowheads found at Wapello that were made with different materials as the years progressed and people found new ways to live. Ceramic pieces also found at Wapello show a more polished look over time, he said.
On Saturday, Millhouse was also presented with the Nancy Hamill Winter Leadership Award for his work with the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation. Nancy Hamill Winter was a former board member of the foundation.
"His influence on our organization and our ability to preserve and understand the cultural heritage of this region has been significant and is leaving an incredible, unique legacy," Barg said before giving Millhouse the award.
While growing up in the area and becoming interested in archaeology, Millhouse said he feared lands like the Wapello reserve would someday be lost or altered. However, he's been surprised and pleased how people and groups like the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation have remained dedicated to their local history.
"To have this significant amount of that story still preserved and protected by a local organization is significant," he said.