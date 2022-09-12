Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a boil advisory issued for a large area of Dubuque was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Sept. 5 and Sunday:
1.) Boil advisory issued for 15,600 Dubuque addresses after bacteria detected
2.) Dubuque care facility employee accused of having sex with resident
3.) Massive cruise ship stops in Dubuque for 1st time
4.) Dubuque man wins $10,000 lottery prize
5.) Authorities: Man entered rural Dubuque garage, drank naked on porch
6.) Dubuque man pleads guilty to charge for ‘joke’ post about driving by school with rifle
7.) Test results expected Saturday after boil advisory issued for 15,600 Dubuque addresses
8.) Police: Man paid for use of food stamp benefits in Dubuque
9.) Dubuque soccer supporters raise $500K to support alliance’s soccer complex bid
10.) Asbury police investigating reports of lewd behavior, say no connection to schools
