MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A naturalist will lead a survey of a remnant prairie this week in Jackson County.

Tony Vorwald will guide participants during the event at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Blackhawk Wildlife Area on 138th Avenue in rural Maquoketa.

The event also will feature an invasive species removal event following the survey.

Register by emailing Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com.

