A man has been arrested after shots were fired early this morning near Dubuque.
Tobias C. Sarazin, 33, of 537 W. 17th St., was arrested at 1:05 a.m. today in the 200 block of Main Street on charges of reckless use of firearms without injury, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, interference with official acts and outstanding warrants charging first-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at approximately 12:07 a.m. today to the 9700 block of Military Road for a report of several shots fired.
Authorities do not believe the discharged rounds struck any objects, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
A witness reported hearing tires screeching on Military Road and then hearing several gun shots. The witness observed a white pickup truck with a ladder rack leaving the area south on Military Road.
Investigators found seven spent shell casings, including two 9 mm casings and five .45-caliber casings, along the roadway.
The 9 mm casing were Luger Blazer brand.
The cluster of casings were approximately 134 and 122 feet from a pair of occupied structures on Military Road. A black hunters cap was also found at the scene.
Traffic camera footage showed a white pickup with a ladder rack traveling north on U.S. 61/151 at Maquoketa Drive. Footage tracked the vehicle to the 200 block of Main Street. Two subjects were seen exiting the vehicle and entering a bar.
Deputies responding to the bar observed a white pickup truck with “The Roofing Company” on the side. Inside the bar, Sarazin was located wearing a “Roofing Company” sweatshirt.
Sarazin was arrested for outstanding warrants. During a search, authorities found a loaded 9 mm handgun concealed near his ankle. A spent 9mm Luger Blazer shell casing was also located on Sarazin. Sarazin admitted to being on Military Road and owning the black hunters cap found at the scene.
A subsequent search of the pickup revealed a .45-caliber handgun and two spent 9 mm Luger Blazer shell casings.
A check of Sarazin’s criminal history showed three previous convictions for domestic assault.
Officers found a pipe containing drug residue during a search of Sarazin.