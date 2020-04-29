Organizers announced Tuesday that Dubuque Farmers Market soon will open for the season with new restrictions in place.
Its first installment will be on Saturday, May 16 — two weeks later than usual — as officials work to meet state requirements and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It won’t be music and activities and sidewalk musicians, and you won’t sit at tables and eat, and you won’t be able to gather with friends and things like that,” said Dan LoBianco, executive director of Dubuque Main Street. “For at least a few weeks, we’re just going to be a market market.”
The market will keep its usual hours: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
However, only vendors who offer food or farm products will be allowed. There will be no craft vendors, and no food available for on-site consumption.
The market entrances will be limited to the intersections of West 10th and Iowa streets and of West 13th and Iowa streets and possibly one other location. There will be signs at each entrance detailing social-distancing requirements.
Market workers will stagger the entry of attendees, and officials will work out a capacity depending on the number of vendors present.
Officials also ask that attendees come on their own and not bring family members or pets.
“We think we’ll be able to have a pretty good capacity (and) that our normal crowds aren’t going to show up,” LoBianco said.
Attendees will be able to pay with cash and use Market Money tokens, but officials encourage shoppers to order in advance. An online directory with contact numbers will be posted to the farmers market website soon, LoBianco said.
Officials will require everyone who visits the market — including both vendors and customers — to wear masks. Vendors also must wear gloves.
Sheila “Dobie” Merfeld, owner of Dobie’s Flowers & Produce in Durango, Iowa, said she plans to be at the market when it opens. She will sell a variety of starter plants and possibly some early fresh vegetables.
“I just want to be able to be here for the people that are not able to make it to our location, and just have a soft opening, test the waters,” she said. “It’s probably going to be a good thing that we’ll be opening with limited vendors, just to see how it’s going to go.”
Frank Fincel, of Fincel’s Sweet Corn in East Dubuque, Ill., also will be at the market on opening day. By May 16, he should be offering bedding plants and fresh asparagus.
“We’re going to make it work,” Fincel said of social-distancing measures. “It might be a little more difficult, but we’ll be safe, and that’s the most important thing.”
LoBianco said he expects social-distancing measures to be in place at least through the end of May, though that could change based on the governor’s guidance.
“No one has really told us how long this is going to last, but we assume that we’re going to do it as long as there’s significant risk,” he said.