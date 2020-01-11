Three of the five Democrats hoping to challenge the Republican incumbent for a U.S. Senate seat in November braved icy, snow-covered roads this morning to talk about veterans' health care needs.
The discussion was the centerpiece of today's "Moment of Truth" forum, hosted by the Veterans National Recovery Center. The candidates -- Michael Franken, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods -- each seek the party's nomination to try to hold U.S. Sen Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to a single term.
Much of the conversation focused on ways to improve and support Veterans' Affairs clinics, as well as service members and their families.
"I think first and foremost, the emphasis needs to be placed on the service members coming back," said Franken, a former U.S. Navy admiral.
The candidates are in the midst of a primary process, the winner of which will challenge Ernst in November's general election. Ernst's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment for this story.
The daylong event also included a conversation with former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, of Maryland, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president of the United States. Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, a Republican staging a rare in-party challenge to the incumbent president, is set to speak at 3 p.m.
Before the event, organizer Bob Krause, president of the VNRC, said the threat of an escalated military conflict with Iran looms, making the discussion particularly prescient.
"It's a moment of truth for existing veterans and it's a moment of truth for future veterans if we do go to war again," Krause said. "We want to make sure that those veterans who serve in the future are well-treated so they don't walk off the end."
The country's military history is marked by delayed -- sometimes by decades -- responses to conflict-specific health crises, Krause said. He argued that conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and herbicide-induced illnesses ravaged Vietnam War veterans for years without any sort of intervention.
"We, as a veterans community, are concerned that there needs to be a stronger preventative law that will create an open door for those people that need it when unidentified environmental issues come up that cause injury and death to soldiers," Krause said. "We need to have that at the front end of the treatment process and not 50 years later."
For Mauro, the challenge is funding, and a willingness to spend what is needed.
"We've got to go and invest, and if we lack the will to invest, we're not going to provide the services that are necessary," he said.
Woods, also a military veteran, said the 2017 tax cuts weakened the country financially, exacerbating funding issues for military veteran health care initiatives.
"If we repeal the tax break of 2017, that would add roughly a trillion dollars to our budget that could be used to (bolster VA staffing)," Woods said.
But Franken argued it's less about funding and more about priorities. For example, he said the military continues to invest in tanks and heavy armor without the infrastructure in place to deploy those units.
"Money is plentiful, in many cases overly so," he said. "There are budget decisions that need to be made by level-headed individuals that aren't being made today."
The candidates also discussed the sacrifices made by spouses and children of active service members, many of whom must endure long absences.
Mauro advocated for a "holistic" approach. Counseling and support services should be available for families as well, he argued.
"That (stress is) real," he said. "That stress then is doubled, not only by the person who is serving overseas but by the parent who is at home taking care of the home and kids."
Franken recalled efforts to prepare deployed service members for their return home. Because things inevitably have changed.
"We had marriage counselors come and have sit-downs with returning units that were deploying back, ensuring that the service member -- male, female -- (knew) their role in the family had changed over time," he said.
Woods also stressed the need to help acclimate veterans back into home life.
"When we do welcome these folks back home, there needs to be a transitionary period," he said. "Going from a culture of war to a culture of civilian life is a huge transition."
Kimberly Graham, who also is seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat, was slated to attend but ultimately was unable to attend due to the weather. A snow and ice storm began Friday night and carried over into Saturday, making travel difficult.
In an emailed statement, Graham said supporting health needs, including mental health services, is vital.
"One challenge for veterans is feeling isolated," Graham said. "I'd like to see more one-on-one outreach, and more veteran mentors matched with returning service members so they feel less isolated. Another challenge is lack of VA services in the veteran's own community. We can expand the use of telemedicine so veterans can receive medical care even in very rural areas."
Candidate Theresa Greenfield previously said she would not attend the forum. Her campaign didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment for this story.