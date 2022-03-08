Dubuque Community School District officials on Monday again renewed discussions on the future of district facilities as they look to reduce operational costs.
At a meeting of the district’s Facilities and Support Services Committee, school board members heard current enrollment and financial details and decided to schedule a dedicated meeting in the next 30 days to discuss the situation in more detail.
While no decisions have been made, officials have floated the idea of reducing the district’s middle schools from three to two and reconfiguring or combining one or more elementary schools.
“There’s pain and discomfort in any and all of that, and yet, it is our responsibility to do the fiscal work,” said Board Member Nancy Bradley.
District officials began discussing the future of facilities in early 2021, amid concerns about minimal increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance, which is like a savings account for the general fund.
On Monday, Superintendent Stan Rheingans reminded board members that although the unspent balance currently is strong, this is thanks to federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer, said the district projects that its unspent balance will be about $14.4 million at the end of the current fiscal year. However, without pandemic relief funds, it would be closer to $4.5 million, if projected expenditures were made with no cost-saving measures to account for the declining unspent balance.
Rheingans also noted that nearly all district elementary schools saw enrollment declines over the past five years. Fulton had the most substantial decline, falling from 359 students in 2016 to 243 students in fall 2021 — a 32% dip.
Rheingans added that 84 of the current students are in-district transfer students, meaning that only about 160 students who live in the Fulton boundary lines attend the school.
“As these buildings serve fewer students, we have to think about at what point is a building no longer efficient or what kind of accommodations or consolidations can we make to increase efficiencies,” Rheingans said.
He said increased efficiency not only helps the district maintain a healthy unspent balance, but it also can help expand programming options and raise staff salaries.
At the middle school level, the combined enrollment at Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools is similar to the enrollment at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, but it costs about $3.8 million more to operate the former two schools compared to Roosevelt.
Rheingans said consolidating middle schools would require either construction of a new building or renovation of a current facility.
“Some type of construction would need to take place. We don’t have the facilities currently. You couldn’t close a middle school and absorb that (number of students),” he said. “I believe you could at the elementary level, at least for the short term, and then your long-term strategy might be to add a building and absorb others.”
The district previously discussed building an elementary school in the Southwest Arterial corridor.
Rheingans said those plans are “on hold” but could be part of upcoming board discussions.
Bradley said an elementary school in that area could help retain families who choose to send their children to other districts.
“When you’re along that western border, especially in the Peosta area, if you look around, you don’t have to look very far in the Western Dubuque system to see an elementary school your child would go to. You have to look a long ways to see one of the Dubuque schools,” she said. “The presence and proximity piece is substantial as we continue to not have an elementary school presence in that area.”
Rheingans said officials will hold public forums in the coming months to gather community input on any proposed changes.
After Monday’s meeting, School Board President Kate Parks said she believes the board should “move on this as fast as we can” while also thinking carefully about the impacts of their decisions.
“We have to be attentive to what our budget situation is going to look like in the future, especially knowing that the reason it looks good right now is because of one-time money that we won’t get again,” she said.
Board Vice President Lisa Wittman said board decisions must balance cost efficiency and the value of neighborhood schools for district families.
“If we have to close a couple of elementary schools, we want to be very careful in how we do that,” she said.
Board Member Katie Jones said she looks forward to learning more about what potential consolidations would entail.
“Obviously, providing equitable facilities for everyone is important, and if we can … increase teacher salaries, making everything more efficient is ideal moving forward,” she said.