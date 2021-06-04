GUTTENBERG, Iowa — The lock and dam in Guttenberg will receive about $2.9 million for “essential infrastructure upgrades.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, announced the federal funding for Lock and Dam No. 10 on Thursday.
“The lock and dam system along the Upper Mississippi River drives every aspect of our economy,” she said in a news release. “Iowa’s producers rely on these waterways to get their products to market, and it is critical to our agriculture industry and entire economy that our locks and dams are resilient and reliable. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for infrastructure investments in our community.”