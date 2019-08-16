A country a cappella group made famous on an NBC singing competition will perform in Dubuque next year.
Home Free will bring its Dive Bar Saints world tour to Five Flags Center on Friday, April 24. The facility shared details of the event with the Telegraph Herald prior to making a public announcement this morning about the concert.
Tickets start at $19.50 and will go on sale at the Five Flags Box Office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com on Friday, Aug. 23.
The vocalists of Home Free earned worldwide acclaim in 2013, when they won the fourth season of NBC’s “The Sing Off.” Their fifth album, “Dive Bar Saints,” was released July 26.
The group has sold more than 350,000 albums worldwide.