Gypsy moth surveying activities will be conducted in May and June in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
Staff from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will place more than 10,000 traps across 47 counties, according to a press release. The agency requests that landowners allow trappers access to place the devices and to not disturb them once they are installed.
The traps, which are small green boxes tied to tree branches that contain the scent of female gypsy moths, will be removed in August.
The data collected will be used as the state plans for gypsy moth spraying in 2021.
The gypsy moth is an invasive species that can cause extensive deforestation as its larvae consume the leaves of trees, particularly oaks.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2VWNsxI, call 1-800-642-MOTH or email gypsymoth@wisconsin.gov.