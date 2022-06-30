The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has been awarded a pandemic-related grant to help support the care of animals.

The Dubuque museum received $30,108 under the Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief program, funded by the American Rescue Plan, according to a press release.

The release states that the funds will help reimburse expenses related to the care of captive species listed under the Endangered Species Act as well as wildlife that was rescued or confiscated.

The Dubuque museum was shut for 10 weeks beginning in March 2020 due to COVID-19 but continued caring for its approximately 2,000 animals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.