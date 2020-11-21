SHERILL, Iowa — Dubuque County Conservation staff and volunteers are working on a new Finley’s Landing bridge to replace one washed out from flooding.
The old suspension bridge near the marina was no longer able to be repaired after being washed out several times over the last few years, said conservation board Executive Director Brian Preston. The new bridge will be located further up Basswood Creek, elevated higher above the water and bolted down to perform better during flooding.
The bridge also will allow for better access to the 85 acres of land around Finley’s Landing, which visitors had to walk in the creek to access after the old bridge washed out. The land includes several trails and is open for public hunting.
“We’re hoping to get this done really quickly so people can enjoy the last few weeks of hunting without wading through some water,” he said.