PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Platteville has been named a finalist for a state award for its collaboration with the private sector in the construction of a $14.1 million residential and commercial development project.
Wisconsin Economic Development Association will name the winner of a Community and Economic Development award in the public-private partnership category on Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to a press release.
The development, which is known as Ruxton Apartments, features 71 apartment units and 2,500 square feet of commercial space.
It was constructed under a partnership among the city, General Capital Group and Movin’ Out Inc.