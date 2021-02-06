Adult citizens of Palau, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia living in Iowa now can receive full Medicaid benefits.
The Iowa Department of Human Services announced the change on Friday. Affected residents must still meet other Medicaid eligibility requirements to qualify, according to a press release.
Adults living in the U.S. through Compacts of Free Association became eligible for Medicaid following the passage of the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act signed late last year. They previously had been unable to participate in the health care program since 1996, though children have been eligible since 2010.
The change affects eligible adults who receive limited emergency Medicaid coverage or who “applied for ongoing Medicaid but were denied full Medicaid coverage since the policy changed” late last year, according to the release.
State Department of Human Services officials estimate that the change will make 300 to 400 people eligible for Medicaid.
Eligible adults interested in applying for Medicaid can do so at bit.ly/36MlERA, by downloading a paper application at bit.ly/2YLWQou or by calling 1-855-889-7985.