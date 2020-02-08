ELKADER, Iowa — The Clayton County Fair Board will host its third annual Purple Ribbon Fundraiser later this month to help support the activities and costs of the 2020 fair.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight Feb. 22 at Johnson’s Reception Hall, 916 N. High St. in Elkader. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event also includes silent and live auctions and music by the Bruce Bearinger Band from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The cost is $20, or $10 after 8 p.m. Children 10 years old and younger enter for $10.
Call Anna Wilson at 563-880-4797 or Travis Priem at 563-543-2772 for tickets or more information.