HOPKINTON, Iowa -- Two Iowa companies recently were sentenced in federal court to a year of probation after a corporate officer used stolen funds to pay expenses for a Delaware County business. 

Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC received the sentence last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after they each pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa. 

