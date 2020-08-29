PEOSTA, Iowa — For years, Peg and Joe Reiff looked to expand their funeral home business but were unsure where to do so.
In Peosta, they saw a city flourishing as subdivisions expanded and the population surged. It seemed like a promising location, and after investing in land about five years ago and working to get everything in order, they broke ground on a 10,000-square-foot building in June 2019.
After more than a year of work, Reiff Funeral Homes and Cremation Services held the grand opening this week for its newest funeral home, located at 894 Peosta St.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Peg said. “I know we are excited about this.”
The Rev. Michael Schueller, of St. John the Baptist in Peosta, said the other churches he serves in Epworth and Farley allowed him to get to know Joe. As Schueller watched Peosta change, he saw a gap in the city that he thought Joe could fill.
“The town continues to grow,” he said. “I have known Peosta since I was a kid, and I remember when there was nothing there. ... I think it is just another essential service.”
Joe said while working at his other locations in Epworth, Farley, Cascade and Dyersville, clients from Peosta continued to request that a site open in their city.
“We did study it for a while, and we felt there was a need for it,” he said. “We are really excited to be there and be able to offer it to Peosta people. It is getting a lot of good feedback.”
Peg said people already have started tapping on the door of their new business.
“We have actually already had people come and knock on the door and make pre-arrangements,” she said.
The new Peosta location has a “community space” that will be able to hold up to 150 people for future events, bridal showers and more, Joe said.
“We are excited to offer that,” he said. “It’s been a process. The people in Peosta kept pushing us, wanting us to build a place there. We are really appreciative that they approached us.”