MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County officials recently announced reduced regional transportation rates.
The reduced fees include $1 one-way inside Maquoketa city limits, $2 one-way outside of Maquoketa but within Jackson County and free for youth ages 15 and younger, according to a press release from Delaware Dubuque Jackson County Regional Transit Authority.
The release states that the reduced rates are subsidized by Jackson County and apply to riders who do not qualify for other transportation funding.
Register for reduced-fee rides at rta8.org/services/tripmaker.cfm.
All trip requests are subject to availability, according to the release.
The reduced rates will apply until the designated county funding has been depleted.