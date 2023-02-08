Expect CeCe to do a lot of things — rest during the day, fly around at night, and feast on a mouse or two. Just don’t expect CeCe to hoot.
Don’t expect the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s resident barn owl to sound like members of her species from other parts of the world, either.
“Have you ever met someone from New York and they sound a bit different? Birds have that, too,” said Jennifer Drayna, the Dubuque museum’s curator of education. “One of my favorite things about (barn owls) is that if you are really good at birding by ear, you can actually tell a European barn owl call from an American barn owl call and from a South American one. They actually have accents, depending on what population they are from.”
Recommended for you
Just don’t expect to hear a hoot.
“When (CeCe) calls, it sounds more like a screech or a scratchy note,” Drayna said. “The most common owls in Dubuque — the ones people are going to hear in their backyards, great horned owls or barred owls — those are hoot owls.”
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at an uncommon resident of Iowa.
‘1,000 MICE A YEAR’
The museum received CeCe the barn owl in 2020, the same year she hatched.
“We got her because the barn owl is considered an endangered species within the state of Iowa,” Drayna said.
The owls have been listed on the Iowa Endangered Species List since 1977, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Drayna said loss of habitat has depressed the numbers of the birds’ rodent prey, which in turn has lessened the number of barn owls in the state.
“Barn owls are huge rodent eaters,” she said. “One barn owl eats three mice a night — 1,000 mice a year. (The owls) like ‘edge habitat,’ where there are lots of tall grasses, and they raise their families in old woodpecker holes.”
FEATHERS DESIGNED TO NOT MAKE NOISE
Like other owls, barn owls rely on silent flight to aid in hunting.
“Their feathers are designed to not make noise,” Drayna said. “Owls’ eyesight is fantastic, but we believe they see in grayscale. They are more reliant on their hearing than their eyesight to hunt. The barn owl is able to catch a mouse that is burrowed under 6 inches of snow. It never has to see it. They can locate the mouse using their ears.”
Drayna said a misconception about owls is that they are blind during the day.
“They can see just as well during the day as they can during the night,” she said. “We observe them during the day. That’s when they’re relaxing, recovering from their night. They are most active at twilight or in the middle of the night.”
A MUSEUM AMBASSADOR
CeCe is an ambassador animal at the museum, specially trained to participate in educational programs.
“Our training style is positive reinforcement, and we have gotten CeCe to the point where she feels comfortable going to schools and coming out to do (educational) programs,” Drayna said. “Earlier this year, CeCe went to Cedar Rapids with me to teach a high school (group) about birds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.