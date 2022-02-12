The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Donald J. Koster Jr., 42, of Farley, Iowa, was arrested at 5:05 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Farley Road north of Cascade, Iowa, on a charge of third-offense operating while under the influence.
  • Kenneth R. Carr, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Washington and East 19th streets on a charge of forgery.
  • Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., reported the theft of $705 worth of Prizm cards from the store between about 8:55 and 9:55 a.m. Thursday.

Lyle L. Wilgenbusch, 81, of 10204 Key West Drive, reported the theft of $750 through wire fraud at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

