The Dubuque branch of the NAACP will host a march and awards ceremony this weekend in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Participants are invited to meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Jackson Park, 15th and Iowa streets, for a march beginning at 12:30 p.m. to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St.

