LANCASTER, Wis. -- The City of Lancaster has received four grants from Lancaster Community Fund, each to make improvements to Memorial Park.
A grant for more than $11,200 will be used to refurbish a fishing pier at the park pond. Decks and railings that have become weathered will be replaced, while a connecting sidewalk will be added from the pier to the paved trail, offering users access to restrooms and other areas.
A grant for $89,000 will go toward improvements to the bathhouse at the municipal swimming pool. Improvements will include new energy-efficient lighting, replacing the roof, new toilets, new drywall, repairing cement block support columns, new countertops and repairs to the epoxy floor and ventilation louvers.
The third grant, for more than $3,100, will be used to build a handicapped-accessible walkway from Memorial Trail to the South City Ball Diamond.
The fourth grant, for more than $7,000, will help purchase equipment for the summer recreation baseball and softball leagues.
City officials also submitted a grant application to fund renovations to the warming house shelter; however, the project wasn’t approved.
Officials said Lancaster Community Fund encouraged the city to resubmit the application this fall for the project.