Members of Dubuque Rescue Mission’s community gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a former resident.
Ian Dickenson, who lived at the rescue mission for several months this year, died by suicide on Friday. He was 21 years old.
Some two dozen rescue mission staff, residents and regulars at the rescue mission’s daily meal service gathered at the rescue mission greenhouse behind Canfield Hotel at dusk for the memorial.
Rick Mihm, executive director of the mission, led the service. He told onlookers that Wednesday was All Souls Day, a day of prayer and remembrance for departed souls celebrated by Roman Catholics and a handful of other Christian denominations.
“How appropriate we are here and we are remembering one particular soul, one particular spirit, one particular person,” Mihm said.
It was an appropriate location as well: The greenhouse and its neighboring garden held special significance to Dickenson.
While he lived at the mission, Dickenson worked at the garden to cover his living costs, said Garden Manager Rachel Schmidt-Boeke.
He continued to return to the garden after he no longer lived at the mission.
Schmidt-Boeke said Dickenson was a careful and attentive gardener, with a nascent green thumb.
“He was a hard worker and I think he loved it, and that’s why he did such a good job,” Schmidt-Boeke said.
Even when not working, he spent much of his free time in the garden, enjoying the quiet and beauty of the space.
It was where he first met Lucky Westley and Chloe Helfers, two women who moved into the rescue mission two months ago. He bummed a cigarette off them, and the three became friends.
“It’s kind of rare we find someone we can chill with without having to do anything,” Westley said.
While he could be quiet and kept to himself when around other members of the rescue mission community, Westley and Helfers said Dickenson was also positive and good at making people laugh.
“He was always smiling and laughing and joking, saying funny stuff,” Helfers said.
Dickenson is survived by his father, Jeremy Myers, of Dubuque, and his mother, Megan Lemon, of Burlington, Iowa, who declined to comment for this story.
Myers said his son loved fishing and video games. A celebration of life is planned for Dickenson in Burlington, though a date has not been set yet, according to Myers.
Dickenson also is survived by five half-siblings. Schmidt-Boeke said Dickenson loved and often spoke about his younger siblings.
He is missed by those at the rescue mission.
“The mission community is a very real and important thing,” Schmidt-Boeke said. “Whether people live in the mission or just come here on and off for meals, they’re a part of the community.”
In front of the greenhouse, where mourners gathered, stood a small tree, where community members had fashioned the beginnings of a shrine to Dickenson.
A wooden cross with a red ribbon tied around its intersection and Dickenson’s name written on it in felt pen had been staked in front of the tree as early as Monday.
Above it, nestled in the branches and hidden partially by yellowed leaves, hung a smaller, second cross, also tied with a red ribbon. A third was added more recently, hanging on a lower branch.
By the time the service came to a close, light had faded from the sky, and a dozen lit candles upon a wrought iron table were extinguished. The tree slipped into shadow.
The din of semi-tractor trailers on the nearby highway blurred into a hum, and a cool breeze passed through the garden. It was quiet, and it was peaceful.
