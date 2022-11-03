Rescue mission memorial
A memorial for Ian Dickenson, 21, a former resident of Dubuque Rescue Mission, is located inside the mission's garden located along West Fourth Street.

Members of Dubuque Rescue Mission’s community gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a former resident.

Ian Dickenson, who lived at the rescue mission for several months this year, died by suicide on Friday. He was 21 years old.

