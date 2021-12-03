MANCHESTER, Iowa — The tenure of Manchester’s longest-serving mayor — who also might be the longest-serving mayor in Iowa — has almost come to an end.
Milt Kramer, who announced his retirement from the mayoral seat in June, will officially step down from the role on Dec. 31 after 47 years in the position. He also previously served on the Manchester City Council.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Kramer said. “With my retirement, I announced it six months ago, but as it gets closer you begin to think about it more. After 52 years, it’s time to move on.”
On Thursday, city staff, council members and community members packed the Manchester council chambers to wish Kramer well at his retirement celebration. Kramer, who is featured in every council photo hanging on the walls, greeted everyone who came through the door.
When Kramer was first elected to the City Council, he initially thought he would serve for only a short time. He also was a teacher and coach in the West Delaware Community School District at the time.
Kramer assumed the mayor position in 1974, after the then-mayor died during his term. Kramer was then elected to the seat for 14 consecutive terms.
While no entity keeps such records, previous Telegraph Herald interviews with officials found that Kramer is possibly Iowa’s longest-serving mayor.
Council member and Mayor-elect Connie Behnken said it feels “overwhelming” to step into Kramer’s shoes, but she has learned a lot from him over her 10 years on the council.
“He can leave here so proud, because he had done so much for the community,” she said. “We’ve grown as a progressive community because of his leadership.”
Kramer’s oldest daughter, Kerry Johnson, said she has always admired her father’s pride in the city of Manchester.
She also followed in her father’s footsteps as an educator.
“I’ve learned so much from him, both in teaching and in everyday life,” Johnson said.
Council member Dean Sherman said he’s been serving with Kramer for over 20 years and initially got involved in city government at Kramer’s encouragement.
“He has a real skill for developing leaders to serve on committees,” he said.
Manchester resident Del Steenhard said he has also been encouraged by Kramer to serve on several committees over the years, and that Kramer has been serving as mayor all but two years of his time in Manchester.
“He’s always been available, and he’s always been productive,” he said.
Council member Mary Ann Poynor called Kramer “a very welcoming person,” noting that he always made a point to introduce himself to anyone new to the city.
“Milt is our mayor, but he’s also our heart,” she said. “He’s the best mayor this town has ever seen. We’re going to miss him dearly.”