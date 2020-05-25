Severe storms that moved through eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois on Saturday afternoon produced five tornadoes, including weak ones in Jackson and Jo Daviess counties.
The first tornado touched down at 2:24 p.m. northeast of Andrew, Iowa, according to the National Weather Service. It had a maximum width of 10 yards and only was on the ground for one-tenth of a mile.
“There was no observable damage with which to assign a rating,” according to the NWS.
The second local tornado touched down in an open field just outside of Warren, Ill., at 4:18 p.m. It had a maximum width of 20 yards and was on the ground for a half-mile.
No damage was reported from that tornado either, according to NWS.
The storm system also produced two tornadoes near Solon and Mechanicsville, each of which was on the ground intermittently for about 7 miles, and a tornado near Coleta, Ill., that was on the ground intermittently for 12 miles. All three of those twisters caused property damage.