Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque audio engineer is giving people the chance to get creative via his business over the past year.
Deshawn Brown is the owner of The Glasshouse, a recording studio at 1533 Central Ave., the previous site of Central All-Purpose Apparels. At the end of this month, The Glasshouse will mark its one-year anniversary at the brick-and-mortar location, where individuals can record music, podcasts, voiceovers and more.
“Realistically, tons of people come and don’t know where to start and don’t know how to go about doing it,” Brown said of making recordings. “Taking their vision and making it come true, that’s a reward like nothing else.”
Brown’s interest in audio engineering was sparked as a college student in Chicago, where he originally majored in business management.
“I literally was walking past the creative arts room, and they were messing with the mixer and everything,” Brown said. “Right then and there, I knew I wanted to change my major.”
After graduating in 2014, Brown moved to Dubuque in 2016 and began recording his own music in his basement. After he garnered more clients through word of mouth, he decided to open the studio space.
Brown said the past year of business has gone well, listing the opportunity last summer to work with youth from Multicultural Family Center on recording music as a highlight. He also said he loves being able to help people work through their ideas before turning them into a recording. His business recently was highlighted on Dubuque Main Street’s Facebook page.
“I feel like (The Glasshouse) is opening up an avenue for people to be creative, so they don’t have to travel two or three hours away to go to the studio,” he said. “If you want a podcast, I got a room for you. It’s been a great journey.”
