SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Thursday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. The cut off year is 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Public welcome. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Community Discussion: Doorways of Hope for the Homeless, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible alley entrance). Understand homelessness of women and families in Dubuque. Speaker: Ann Lorenz, Opening Doors. Donations accepted: Baby wipes, paper towels, liquid laundry soap, pull-ups. Hosted by United Methodist Women.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
literary ARTS
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Scary Campfire Stories, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Make s’mores around an indoor “campfire” and tell or listen to scary stories. There will be a collection of books from which to choose a story.
Pre-registration required.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Chair Yoga, 7 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A trained instructor will lead attendees through an hour of this gentle style of yoga adapted to be done sitting on, or standing by, a chair. Bring a towel or mat for the final pose.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh-grilled burgers, add your toppings. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit Dubuque Hempstead High School Band.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Make frames, magnets or survival boxes for school lockers. For grades 6-12.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, on second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Dubuque County — Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Diane Harris will discuss 115 years of Dubuque County car license plates and her family’s love of cars. The earliest plate is a 1904 reproduction leather.