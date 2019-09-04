News in your town

Documents: Rural Dubuque woman crashed into patrol car while intoxicated

Hempstead pool poised to make a splash in late 2019

Police: Dubuque boy hurt when bike collides with vehicle

C-SPAN bus coming to Dubuque this week

Dubuque teen admits to role in May shooting, faces 15 years in prison

Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Holy Family considers closure of 1 or 2 elementary schools in Dubuque

Police: Dubuque woman flees through window after assault by boyfriend

Nearly 1,500 attend UW-P Welcome Back concert

Dubuque council OKs bid for 23 fire hydrants, application for turning-lane grant, 5th extension of development agreement

Dubuque humane society announces hiring of 3rd leader in 2 years

2 former Dubuque council members express interest in filling vacancy

Start of ATVs/UTVs on Dubuque County roads delayed

Manager accused of stealing more than $10,500 from Dubuque restaurant

2 former Dubuque council members express interest in filling vacancy

Start of ATVs/UTVs on Dubuque County roads delayed

UPDATE: Power restored to all of Darlington after lines knocked down by tree

Company announces plans to demolish retired Cassville power plant

GALLERY: 10 most-read TH stories from August

Dubuque humane society announces hiring of 3rd leader in 2 years

Authorities: 1 killed, 1 badly injured in Grant County crash

Manager accused of stealing more than $10,500 from Dubuque restaurant

'Cop on a Rooftop' fundraising event set for Friday at Dubuque Dunkin' Donuts

Galena to hold electric vehicle showcase

MercyOne Dyersville holds fundraising online auction

Longtime director of Jackson County Conservation retiring

Sherrill Fest set for Saturday

Cascade chamber moves office to City Hall

Dyersville council continues examining possible new bridge

Platteville event to mark Sept. 11 anniversary

East Dubuque to flush fire hydrants

Manchester council eyes possible 2020 vote on new city shop

Grant County supervisors OK contract for asbestos removal

Country concert to raise money for Grant County Crime Stoppers

Author to discuss prisoners of war during presentation at Earlville library

With elections approaching, City of Dubuque reminds residents of sign rules

1 injured in Jo Daviess County crash

2 children injured in crash south of Belmont

Documents: Woman suing now-ex who she says hit, dragged her with vehicle in Manchester

Funding sought for 7-mile Clayton County trail

Manchester welcomes thousands for statewide firefighters conference

Former Manchester CEO charged with stealing more than $100,000 from hospital files motion to dismiss