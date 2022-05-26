Local officials considered how to address parking concerns 60 years ago on a state highway that also served as a city street.
Dubuque’s Dodge Street allowed parking, but state highway officials wanted parked cars removed from the road prior to a paving project.
Businesses and residences both lined the street then, before a multimillion-dollar transformation in the 1980s.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the situation in its May 11, 1962, edition.
PAVING PLAN ‘HOT POTATO’
The Dodge Street paving hot potato — tossed from Dubuque to Ames and back in the last week — may fall back into the lap of the Dubuque City Council Monday night.
But before the council acts, property owners on Dodge Street are expected to be heard from again.
All property owners from Bluff to Grandview have been asked to attend a meeting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Dodge House Motel to discuss the parking problems presented by the proposed paving project.
Turned down Wednesday in an attempt to ease the parking problem if the city accepts state aid on the project, City Manager Gilbert Chavenelle said he isn’t sure that he’ll have a recommendation for the council Monday.
Chavenelle said he is investigating the parking problem that would develop for about 20 residences along the lower end of Dodge if the city agrees to ban parking from the street and accept up to $35,200 in state funds for the $70,400 project.
The State Highway Commission at Ames told Chavenelle and other officials that traffic counts on Dodge warrant making it a four-lane route for U.S. Highway 20. Latest counts show that between 10,000 and 12,000 vehicles use the section between Grandview and Bluff every day.
Looking back 20 years to 1942, about the time Dodge became the Highway 20 route through Dubuque, a big change is evident.
The city directory for that time lists five businesses in the mile-long section between Grandview and Bluff. There was only one gas station at the time.
Today, there are nearly 30 businesses, including professional offices, in that section. Ten of the businesses are gas stations. Dodge Street, along with Locust, which intersects at the bridge, has become Dubuque’s “gasoline alley.”
In the past year or two, several new businesses have gone up, notably the National Tea Store, the Dodge House Motel, the Holiday Inn, three gas stations and a laundry.
In his talk before the highway commission, Chavenelle asked that it accept one of three alternatives to ease the parking problem:
- Permit parking from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Permit parking on the south side of the street.
- Participate in the paving program, but give the city a year to eliminate parking.
The commission said no to all three proposals.
