Marja McClain knelt beside classmate Myrissa McGrane, who was lying on her back on the floor of a Hempstead High School classroom on Thursday.
“Where’s the (cervical) collar?” Marja asked. “And we need towels for padding.”
As fellow student Alec Enke, 18, supported Myrissa’s head and neck, Marja and Tyler Motto, both 17, rolled her onto a spine board and secured the straps to immobilize their “patient.”
Instructor Jesse Coulson, emergency services program developer at Northeast Iowa Community College, stopped by to watch the students work.
“You should be moving her from the shoulders and hips. Those are the most solid spots,” he reminded them. “ … And you need to communicate (what you’re doing) to the patient. You might have done this a hundred times, but they’ve never done it, so they’re going to be scared.”
The Dubuque high school students were practicing their skills as part of a pilot program launched this semester through a partnership between Dubuque Community Schools and NICC. During the concurrent enrollment course, they can earn high school and college credit and qualify to take a national test for an emergency medical technician (EMT) license.
Coulson said the program prepares students to enter a potential career field and also helps address an ongoing shortage of paramedics and EMTs.
“It’s a national trend right now that recruitment is just plummeting,” he said. “Where we used to have hundreds of people show up to take our entrance exams, it now can be less than 50. We have to get creative … in sparking that interest and recruiting a generation that is, right now, not as represented in our profession.”
An American Ambulance Association survey of more than 100 emergency medical services agencies nationwide found that 11% of full-time EMT positions were open last summer, along with 30% of full-time paramedic positions. Among part-time workers, 39% of EMT positions and 55% of paramedic positions were unfilled.
Six high school students are enrolled in the Dubuque EMT course — three from Hempstead and three from Dubuque Senior High School. NICC staff also are teaching a course for six high school students in Oelwein this semester.
The students in the pilot program must be at least 17 years old and be CPR-certified when they start the course. In addition to eight hours per week of classroom work, they will complete 60 hours of clinical and field experience, working eight- to 12-hour shifts in local emergency rooms and riding along with EMTs on ambulance calls.
Students must pass the class with at least a 78% to be cleared to take an exam through National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. Results from that exam are recognized by many states, Coulson said, and students who pass the test can pay the fees to be licensed in any one of those states, including Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
During lectures and labs, students will learn trauma assessment to ensure they can identify patients’ injuries and needs, as well as skills such as hemorrhage control, airway management and administration of medications and oxygen.
While classmates practiced using the spine board on Thursday, Tara Jokiel, 18, inserted a thin, flexible tube called a nasopharyngeal airway into the nostril of a manikin, then used a bag valve mask to apply oxygen and help the “patient” breathe.
“At what rate do you ventilate your patient?” asked Tricia Conter, lead EMT instructor at NICC.
“Once every six seconds,” Tara said. Tricia nodded in approval.
Tara, a senior at Hempstead, said she has enjoyed the class so far, although the labs and tests have been challenging.
“It’s a difficult class, but it’s supposed to be difficult,” Tara said. “You’re there to save people’s lives and to help them … and I’ve really just always wanted to help people.”
Both Tara and her classmate Rayanne Hillman, 17, and a senior at Senior, said they plan to have careers in the medical field, although not necessarily as full-time paramedics. However, they feel the skills they are learning in the EMT course will be valuable no matter which area of medicine they choose.
“It’s good background knowledge to have, even if you don’t go into a paramedic career,” Rayanne said. “If I end up going into nursing or something like that, I’ll already know how to do a lot of the things nurses do.”
Coulson said he hopes to eventually offer the class at least once per year at both Senior and Hempstead, depending on interest and enrollment levels.
