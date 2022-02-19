The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Mark W. Quade, 65, of Peosta, Iowa, reported the loss of $10,000 from forgery at about 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
  • Ted T. Hoerner, 60, of 2150 Shelby St., reported the theft of $550 worth of firearms from 400 Harrison St. at about 1:22 p.m. Wednesday.

