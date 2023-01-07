A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly hitting his 6-year-old in the face and kicking him, then driving drunk from the scene. He later reportedly told police that he was teaching the boy to stand up against bullies.
Kemmy Betwel, 29, of 627 Arlington St., was arrested at 3:11 a.m. today at his residence on charges of second-offense operating while the influence, child endangerment with bodily injury and driving while barred.
Court documents state that police responded to Betwell's residence at 1 a.m. today. The boy's 8-year-old sister told police that Betwell hit both sides of the 6-year-old's face "a lot" of times with open hands, maybe because the boy was being too loud.
The boy's mother reported she was lying down upstars when "she heard a commotion downstairs" and came down to see Betwell kick the boy, documents state.
Police reported that the boy had long scratch marks on his head and face, as well as "numerous bruises forming on his face and had a bump on the top of his head." He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he told police that Betwell hit him 10 times in the face.
Betwell drove away from the residence before police arrived but returned while they still were on scene.
"K. Betwel advised he was teaching (the boy) how to stand up for himself against bullies and admitted to hitting him with open palms," documents state.
Police said Betwell showed signs of being drunk and his blood alcohol content measured 0.126%. The legal driving limit is 0.08%. His driver's license also had been suspended.