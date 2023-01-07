A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly hitting his 6-year-old in the face and kicking him, then driving drunk from the scene. He later reportedly told police that he was teaching the boy to stand up against bullies. 

Kemmy Betwel, 29, of 627 Arlington St., was arrested at 3:11 a.m. today at his residence on charges of second-offense operating while the influence, child endangerment with bodily injury and driving while barred.