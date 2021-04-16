Suzanne Sulzer remembers taking her infant daughter to the E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center two years ago at the recommendation of a friend.
She was surprised by what she found there.
“I couldn’t believe it was so nice,” Sulzer said. “There was so much to see and do, and it was just a really great place for families to take their children.”
Sulzer would like to take her daughter — now 2 years old — back to the center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, along with her infant son, but she and many other residents have had limited opportunities to visit since 2017, when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources eliminated the full-time ranger position at the park due to budget cuts. Since then, a park ranger who splits time between the Mines of Spain and Bellevue State Park, has kept the facility open, along with volunteers from Friends of the Mines of Spain.
The City of Dubuque, Dubuque County, Friends of Mines of Spain and DNR began negotiating a potential solution two years ago to keep the center open regularly, drafting an agreement among the four entities that would lead to the hiring of a full-time naturalist.
However, the proposed agreement still requires approval from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors before it can be officially adopted. Supervisors are expected to discuss the agreement during a work session on Monday, April 19.
The current proposal would require the four entities to split responsibilities for operating the center, including $117,676 in annual operating costs. The DNR would provide the building and $5,000 each year, while the city and county would split the remaining cost, including the annual $56,000 needed to hire the naturalist.
Jennifer Tigges, board director for Friends of the Mines of Spain, said maintaining regular hours at the center would greatly benefit both the community and Dubuque County Conservation Board, which could use center office space to offer additional education programming.
Tigges herself has used the Mines of Spain’s social media pages to ask residents to express their support for the center’s reopening.
“We are trying to do something positive and show that people did enjoy it,” Tigges said. “I had two people just today ask me when it was going to open.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she supports the proposal and that it would ultimately benefit both the county and its residents.
“I don’t see a downside to this,” she said. “For a very small financial contribution, we would get so much back.”
Not all of the county supervisors support the proposal, however. Supervisor Jay Wickham said he believes the City of Dubuque and the state have the resources to maintain the building, and he does not believe the county should be responsible for that.
“I don’t think we should have to pay for the maintenance of a building that we don’t own,” Wickham said. “There are a lot of local buildings in the county that municipalities would love the county to maintain, but that’s not our role.”
Wickham said he believes the county can offer support through programming and park trail maintenance, and he would like to work out an agreement that will allow the center to remain open regularly.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he is undecided on the agreement.
“I need to see the details of the agreement before I can say one way or the other,” he said. “I think, initially, it sounds like a doable project for the county.”