Fans of Irish music chatted, tapped their feet and danced the afternoon and evening away Saturday at the 16th Irish Hooley at the amphitheater outside the Dubuque Star Brewery.
“It’s a day where everyone can be a little bit Irish,” festival marketing and social media coordinator Jordan Larkin said.
The event began at 11:30 a.m. and by the time The Lads of Dubuque took the stage, playing from 4:30 p.m. until Dubuque Pipe and Drum went on at 7 p.m., chairs and blankets had filled the hillside.
“I love the Lads,” attendee Patti Miller, of Dubuque, said.
Miller, like many of others who came out Saturday, can claim “a bit” of Irish heritage. As she stood by the stage enjoying the music, her grandchildren danced and darted about.
The scene delighted Maureen Corcoran Siegert. Siegert’s chair was pulled close to the side of the stage, a shady spot where she had a good view of the band and the crowd.
Siegert, originally from Dublin, Ireland, has lived in Dubuque for decades with her family. She and her late husband, Ken Siegert, who died in 2018, helped bring the Irish Hooley to Dubuque.
“I love this, all the old songs from Ireland,” Siegert said. “That’s what it’s all about. People having a good time.”
Her six children were scattered around the festival volunteering.
Irish Hooley board member Abby Lawrence said that 160 volunteers help pull off the festival.
Volunteers Richard and Sandy Pfab, of Bernard, Iowa, helped man the front gates in matching green shirts.
“I’m German, but Irish for a day,” Richard Pfab said.
Richard Pfab said that he loves seeing everybody each year at the event.
“It’s almost like coming home,” he said.
Some of the event’s proceeds will be donated to Research for the Kids, a local organization that raises money for research to benefit sick children.
This year’s headliner, playing at 8:30 p.m., is Gaelic Storm. Other performers include Ian Gould, Dubuque Fire Pipes and Drums, McNulty School of Irish Dance and Ballyheigue.
Organizers were only able to secure Gaelic Storm as the headliner a few weeks before the festival. Originally, the Screaming Orphans were expected to play, but they were unable to leave Ireland due to the pandemic, Lawrence said.
With last year’s festival canceled due to the pandemic, organizers were expecting between 3,000 and 5,000 people.
Larkin said that there were balancing forces — the pandemic might have kept some folks away, but the Gaelic Storm performance was a big draw.
Gaelic Storm, known for appearing in the film “Titanic,” has played the festival before and Lawrence said that many attendees requested they be invited again.
Attendee Ian DeGree-Mueller, of Dubuque, said he was excited for the Gaelic Storm performance.
DeGree-Mueller was one of several attendees who came wearing festive attire — he was wearing a red kilt costume his mother made for him one year for Halloween.
“It’s fun,” he said. “Good music, a good time, good food and good people.”