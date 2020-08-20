A man admitted to filming himself repeatedly having sexual contact with a girl in Dubuque and will spend at least 15 years in federal prison.
Caleb S. Durr, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to sexual exploitation of a child.
A sentencing hearing date has not been set. Durr faces 15 to 30 years in prison and five years to life of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, a girl who was younger than 10 told a relative that Durr had taken inappropriate photographs of her. The relative told the girl’s mother, who confronted Durr and took his phone.
The woman turned the phone over to police, who found several videos in the “My Eyes Only” folder of the Snapchat app. The videos showed several instances of Durr having inappropriate contact with at least one young girl.
The girl’s mother identified the victims as either her daughter who reported the photos or her younger sister. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Durr originally faced four felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County before the federal charge was filed.