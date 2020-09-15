STOCKTON, Ill. -- A mobile driver services facility will make a stop in Stockton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, to provide residents with a convenient way to renew their driver’s licenses.
The mobile facility will be located at the Stockton Township Library, 140 W. Benton St.
Services provided will include renewal or correction of driver’s licenses for those younger than 75, obtaining of a state ID, purchasing of license plate and purchasing of license plate stickers.
Proper identification will be required. Only checks or charge cards will be accepted, and all attendees must wear face masks.