BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue residents this week got a first look at proposed options for a new elementary school.
Bellevue Community Schools officials and representatives from design firm OPN Architects held a meeting to discuss construction of a new facility to replace the district’s aging elementary school, parts of which were constructed in 1848.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said the project would be funded with a combination of money from a bond measure that would need voter approval and funds from either the district’s physical plant and equipment levy or the state’s 1-cent sales tax.
He said after the meeting that district officials likely would ask voters to approve an $11.6 million bond measure that would see a tax increase of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for residents. The earliest the district could bring a referendum before voters is March 2023.
Bellevue voters previously rejected two larger bond measures that would have been used for a new elementary school: a $16 million measure in September 2018 and a $14.5 million measure in April 2019.
“Our voters have told us in the past that they don’t want a huge tax increase, so we’re looking at what can we do to get what we need with a smaller increase,” Meyer said.
OPN officials presented three potential scenarios for a new elementary school, the first of which featured additions and extensive renovations at the current site. The multi-year project could cost $28 million to $29 million.
Meeting attendees expressed concerns about disruption to classes during construction, as well as the high cost and limited space at the current 1.6-acre site.
The other proposed plans would construct a new elementary school east of Bellevue Middle and High School.
If constructed in one phase, project costs could reach $27 million, said Matthew Stewart, an architect at OPN. The third plan proposes a phased approach, with the immediate construction of 45,000 square feet of the school — including classrooms, the cafeteria and other common spaces, followed by a 30,000-square-foot addition in the future with more classrooms.
Stewart said the phased approach could cost about $16.2 million for the first phase, with additional funding needed for future work. Meyer said the district would look to fund further construction with sales tax or PPEL funds.
Emily Reeg, a first-grade teacher at Bellevue Elementary School, said constructing a building in two phases would allow at least some students to leave the current facility, freeing up needed space.
“(The phased plan) excites me because I think it’s doable, the price is doable, and we have to have something now,” she said. “We can’t keep making do with what we have here, because literally, there’s no more room.”
Other attendees suggested an addition to the high school building, which could allow all grades to share spaces such as the gym and cut project costs.
Meyer said additional community meetings will be held in the coming months as concepts for the school are finalized.
