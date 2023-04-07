In a closely watched statewide election, a narrow majority of voters in both Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin supported liberal-leaning state Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz over conservative-leaning candidate Dan Kelly.

Protasiewicz was declared the winner of the swing seat on the seven-member Wisconsin Supreme Court in Tuesday’s election, and she was leading by an 11-percentage-point margin over Kelly as of Thursday. The race was tighter in southwest Wisconsin, but Protasiewicz had received 51.4% of votes cast in Grant County and 50.8% in Lafayette County.

