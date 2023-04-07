In a closely watched statewide election, a narrow majority of voters in both Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin supported liberal-leaning state Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz over conservative-leaning candidate Dan Kelly.
Protasiewicz was declared the winner of the swing seat on the seven-member Wisconsin Supreme Court in Tuesday’s election, and she was leading by an 11-percentage-point margin over Kelly as of Thursday. The race was tighter in southwest Wisconsin, but Protasiewicz had received 51.4% of votes cast in Grant County and 50.8% in Lafayette County.
The race for the state Supreme Court seat contributed to far greater turnout than in a typical municipal and judicial election across the state, including in southwest Wisconsin.
In Grant County, 13,708 people cast ballots in the Supreme Court race, representing 49.7% of registered voters. In Lafayette County, 4,416 people cast ballots, representing a 48.4% turnout.
“That was really high,” said Lafayette County Clerk Carla Jacobson. “If you look back two years, we had just 34% turnout.”
The Supreme Court race drew tens of millions of dollars in spending, filling the airwaves with messaging through Election Day and making it the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. history.
Jacobson said that contributed more than anything to the high turnout.
“We had some local school referendums and things too, which helped, but that (historic campaign ad spending) was a huge factor,” she said.
While the race for the Supreme Court seat was technically nonpartisan, both candidates came down on either side of contentious, partisan issues — including whether to uphold either the 1849 abortion ban in place since Roe v. Wade was overturned or Wisconsin’s legislative maps that have been gerrymandered to favor Republicans.
Protasiewicz vocally opposed both of these, siding with Democrats. Kelly either supported them while campaigning or previously had done so.
The high turnout locally favored supporters of Protasiewicz. In Grant County, Protasiewicz received 7,047 votes, compared to 8,675 that Democrat Attorney General Josh Kaul received in the November election, the last time a statewide justice system office was on the ballot. Meanwhile, Kelly received 6,661 votes, compared to 11,202 that Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney received last year.
Protasiewicz received 2,242 votes in Lafayette County, compared to Kaul’s 2,818 votes. Kelly received 2,174 votes, compared to Toney’s vote total of 3,710.
The greater turnout locally for the liberal-leaning Protasiewicz flipped support of several communities. The communities of Lancaster and Fennimore were among those where more voters supported Toney last year but Protasiewicz this week.
Bigger local cities that supported Kaul in 2022 also increased their margins of support for Protasiewicz this week. In Platteville, 68.6% of voters supported Protasiewicz, compared to 58.8% who had supported Kaul.
Among local communities with the highest voter turnout this week, Jamestown was the largest to support Kelly over Protasiewicz. In that community, the margin of support for the conservative candidate diminished from 65.6% in 2022 to 57% this week.
The Grant County clerk’s office was still busy Thursday preparing official results from Tuesday’s election. Results are unofficial until they are canvassed next week.
“We have to enter all of the information, which is a lot, then have to canvass yet,” said County Clerk Tonya White. “That can happen as of Monday.”
