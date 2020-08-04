PEOSTA, Iowa -- Dubuque County Library District and Dubuque County Conservation are partnering to install a Tale Trail at Swiss Valley Nature Center, according to a press release.
Funded by McDonough Foundation, the trail will offer a way for children and adults to enjoy a book and a walk at the same time.
Pages of a picture book will be installed along a path at the nature center. As walkers progress along the trail, they will be able to work their way through a story.
New stories will be displayed in fall, winter and spring, and monthly during the summer.
The release states that organizers hope to install the first story in early September.