PEOSTA, Iowa -- Dubuque County Library District and Dubuque County Conservation are partnering to install a Tale Trail at Swiss Valley Nature Center, according to a press release.

Funded by McDonough Foundation, the trail will offer a way for children and adults to enjoy a book and a walk at the same time.

Pages of a picture book will be installed along a path at the nature center. As walkers progress along the trail, they will be able to work their way through a story.

New stories will be displayed in fall, winter and spring, and monthly during the summer.

The release states that organizers hope to install the first story in early September.

