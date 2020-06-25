Lovers of live music have felt the void amid the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as summer often features a bounty of county fairs and festivals catering to such concerts.
However, live music’s calendar is filling once again, albeit with new protocols in place.
On June 1, Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light to outdoor performance venues to reopen in Iowa, so long as performers remained 6 feet apart and social distancing was enforced among audience members.
Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, will host its first show since closing during the pandemic on Saturday, June 27, with Joseph Hall’s “Elvis Rock ‘n’ Roll Remember Show.”
The indoor venue will sell 30% of its 841 seats to accommodate social distancing. Additionally, a doorman will greet and open doors for entry, and patrons’ temperatures will be taken at that time.
Employees and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Patrons will be encouraged to as well. The show also will forgo an intermission to reduce social gathering.
“Once we are allowed to open, we question if our patrons will come back,” said Ohnward Executive Director Richard Hall. “We will follow all COVID-19 sanitary requirements, but is that enough? When you think about who our demographic is, we are very concerned.”
Dubuque-based Music & More Promotions plans to host the 21st annual Kick Off to Summer, set for 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 2, outdoors at Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Music & More President Scott Thomas said organizers will enforce social distancing through signage and announcements, as well as offering ample seating. Band members also will observe social distancing guidelines.
Organizers have no intention of capping the crowd size, he added.
“Masks will not be required of patrons, staff or volunteers, but people serving food and beverages will be wearing them,” Thomas said. “We also will encourage social distancing and have hand-sanitizing stations.”
Music in the Park in Shullsburg, Wis., will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays July 9, 16, 23, 30 and Aug. 8, at Badger Park.
“While traditionally the events are held rain or shine with having a covered pavilion as a rain option, due to this year’s COVID and social distancing concerns, the events will be held weather permitting only,” said organizer Barbara Schubert.
Other local outdoor concert offerings have altered plans.
In addition to live entertainment at local county fairs, Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage series has been put on hold until August, while the Dubuque Arts Council announced it would back out of its concerts as part of the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens’ Music in the Gardens. The arboretum will continue with its part of the free series beginning on Aug. 2 and continuing at 6:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 23.
Dubuque Main Street, which hosts Music on Main — formerly Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! — also opted to nix its June offering.
Organizers of other indoor performance venues remain cautious and are implementing tighter parameters.
Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook said patrons can anticipate these types of protocols for the foreseeable future. The venue’s first show since the COVID-19 pandemic will feature southern rock and country artist Blackberry Smoke on Sunday, Aug. 30.
“I think we will see more time allowed for ingress into facilities,” he said. “Currently, doors open up a half-hour before showtime for the theater and an hour before arena events. I think it will increase to one hour, and one and one-half hours to space people out and not cram people in lobbies and vestibules waiting to enter.”
Cook also cited less close patron contact with staff. Ushers will not take tickets or show patrons to their seats. Instead, they will observe the ticket and lead patrons to the seating area in order to maintain a safe distance.
Thomas Robbins, executive director of University of Dubuque Heritage Center, echoed this, pointing toward a heightened degree of sensitivity and precautions taken to protect the health of guest artists, audiences and staff.
Ultimately, he said, it could be beneficial to safety in the long run.
“The good news is that in the long run, I believe venues like Heritage Center will actually be safer than what our artists and patrons have experienced in the past,” Robbins said. “In the process of dealing with the recent calamity, we have learned a lot about making live events more approachable and inviting, even in the face of adversity.”