LANCASTER, Wis. -- The City of Lancaster will not resume its Business Emergency Grant Program designed to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — at least for now.
During a recent meeting, Common Council members did not make a motion regarding whether to bring back the program. How the city would fund the grants this year was in question. While officials favored re-establishing the program, council members were reluctant to dip into the cash reserves the city has been attempting to build.
Initially funded by money transferred from another city account, the earlier round of grant funding later was funded by $41,675 from Lancaster Community Fund of Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.
Thirty-four businesses were awarded one-time grants in the amount of $1,500.