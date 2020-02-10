A 20-year-old Dubuque man was recently sentenced to probation for making fake social medial threats of school violence.
Curtavion L. Saunders, 20, of 2811 Burden Ave., pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment and was sentenced to two years of probation in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Police on Jan. 13 began investigating a threat against Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque that was posted on a popular local Facebook page, according to court documents. The threat involved one person warning another not to go to Jefferson or the Alternative Learning Center the next day.
A message sent by a person using the screen name “School Shooter” warned “don’t go to school kiddo or you will be in ashes pure death!!!” according to court documents.
The threat prompted Dubuque Community Schools to order a two-hour delay for all schools the following day, but then classes were held because there was no evidence that the threat was credible.
Police reported that they linked both the “School Shooter” account and the recipient account to Saunders, who admitted to receiving the threats, but denied sending them, documents state.
However, police said they dialed the number associated with the social media account during the interview and Saunders’ phone rang.
Saunders faced up to two years in prison, but District Associate Judge Robert Richter suspended the prison term, along with a $625 fine and surcharge.