MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Iowa’s poet laureate will make a local appearance this week in an event marking National Poetry Month.
Debra Marquart will appear at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Maquoketa Brewing, 110 S Main St., according to a press release.
Marquart will be performing poetry and music. Her appearance is presented by Maquoketa Brewing and the Maquoketa Public Library.
An open-mic event will follow at 8:15 p.m.
