DARLINGTON, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin authorities are cautioning parents about a video game character that has been appearing in violent online videos.
The character named Huggy Wuggy originates from a survival horror video game called “Poppy Playtime,” according to an announcement from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
In the game, a player navigates through an abandoned toy factory and works to avoid various enemies, including Huggy Wuggy, a blue, bear-like character with razor-sharp teeth.
Authorities said the video game originally was rated for ages 8 or above but the rating was revised to ages 12 or above.
“The game teaches younger audiences that their toys and other things they previously felt comfortable with are now scary and can kill them,” according to the post.
The sheriff’s department reports that fan-created online videos featuring the character are circulating online and can include “offensive language, cartoon representations of alcohol use, blood, stabbings, decapitations, attempted murder, murder and the bloody aftermath of a car crash.”
Authorities state in the post that parents are urged “to monitor your children’s use of YouTube and other video-sharing social media platforms.”
“As of the time of the post, the videos were not accessible through YouTube Kids but were some of the first videos listed when ‘Huggy Wuggy’ is searched on YouTube,” the announcement states.