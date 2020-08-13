The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- James A. Gregorich, 46, of Zwingle, Iowa, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Gregorich assaulted his father, James M. Gregorich, 69, also of Zwingle.
- Kayla S. Granado, 18, of 2512 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Granado assaulted Stacy L. Post, 35, of 545 Napier St., during a disturbance May 4 in the 5400 block of Park Place.
- Katherine R. Pineda, 42, of 2290 Washington St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a window at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Key Apartments, 1600 Butterfield Road, reported the theft of a heating unit and tools worth $5,870 between 1 and 9:40 a.m. Tuesday from a storage unit.