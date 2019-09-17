MAQUOKETA, Iowa — For decades, the game show “Wheel of Fortune” has been a fixture in Lisa Gottschalk’s rural Maquoketa home.
She and her husband, Ray, tune into the program almost every night, usually preparing dinner as they watch the contestants put their skills to the test.
The nightly ritual will feel a whole lot different when Gottschalk tunes in tonight.
Gottschalk will appear as a contestant on the popular show at 6:30 p.m. on NBC. She plans to watch the episode at home with a group of family and friends.
“I hope I don’t look as nervous (on the show) as I actually was,” Gottschalk said Monday, with a laugh. “I had it in my head that I wasn’t going to get nervous. But when you are there with the stage, the lights and the camera, the nerves were crazy.”
While some anxiety is only natural, Gottschalk already proved she belonged on the stage.
In April, Gottschalk was among more than 5,000 people who attended an “open audition” at Lakeside Hotel Casino in Osceola.
Less than a week later, Gottschalk received a call from a producer who invited her to a second audition on May 14 in Des Moines.
Gottschalk spent the next two weeks watching new “Wheel of Fortune” episodes, studying re-runs and completing dozens of word games and puzzles.
“Wheel of Fortune” is a competition during which contestants spin a massive wheel, solve word puzzles and earn prizes.
The second round of auditions included 94 contestants, and Gottschalk was among eight finalists who were told they might be picked for the show. They were informed they would find out one way or the other within three weeks.
Four weeks later, Gottschalk walked to her mailbox and discovered the letter she was waiting for.
“I was standing at the mailbox in disbelief,” she said. “I was over the moon — just so excited and couldn’t believe it had happened.”
Gottschalk traveled to Los Angeles in early August with her mother, sisters and cousin. The show taped on Aug. 9.
Gottschalk said she was impressed by the kindness of the show’s stars, Pat Sajak and Vanna White. She also was amazed by the show’s efficiency: Her episode was one of six taped that day.
All contestants are forbidden from discussing the results of the show before an episode airs.
The viewing experience will mark the culmination of a long process that, for Gottschalk, has represented a dream come true.
“For years, I had dreamed about being on the show but never acted. And then my husband really encouraged me to give it a try,” she said. “Don’t think it cannot happen to you because anything is possible.”