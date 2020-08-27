Dubuque police said a man played Russian roulette with the mother of his child after choking her until she lost consciousness in 2016.
Andre L. Jones, 30, of 573 Arlington St., was arrested Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault with a weapon, two counts of domestic assault with strangulation, two counts of domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment, first-degree burglary, two counts of child endangerment, failure to appear and violation of pretrial supervision.
Court documents state that Jones ransacked the Clarke Drive home of Allison M. Lyons, then 21, on June 26, 2016, then attacked Lyons when she returned home.
“Jones continued to strangle her till she lost consciousness,” according to documents. “When Lyons regained consciousness, Jones began to punch her in the face causing a black eye.”
Jones then “took a black pistol from an unknown location and pointed it at Lyons’ head. Jones apparently took some of the rounds out of the gun and began to play Russian roulette with Lyons.”
Lyons was able to leave the residence a short time later.
Lyons had moved to a residence on Air Hill Street by Nov. 17, 2016, when Jones arrived unannounced and assaulted her again, according to documents.
Both incidents occurred in the presence of Jones’ and Lyons’ then-6-year-old child.
Arrest warrants for Jones were issued just days after each attack.